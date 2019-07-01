Aparna Kumar becomes first IPS officer to complete Seven Summit challenge by scaling Mt Denali

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Currently posted as DIG, ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), north Frontier in Dehradun, Aparna Kumar, IPS officer of the 2002 batch belonging to the UP cadre, scaled Mount Denali in Alaska on Sunday. Not only did she meet the Seven Summit challenge successfully but also became the first IPS officer to complete the feat.

Denali -- the tallest mountain in North America -- is located in Alaska. The mountain’s peak is 6,190 meters above sea level. “It is not only her personal accomplishment but she has brought laurels to the entire police fraternity and ITBP by completing the ‘Seven Summit’ challenge. We are all very happy that her as member of the force has achieved this feat,” said ADG, ITBP, RK Mishra.

ALSO READ: Aparna Kumar becomes first women IPS to complete South Pole expedition, aims to conquer North pole

“Now, only the North Pole is left. She will achieve that also very soon. Her achievement is empowerment to all women mountaineers,” said Mishra. Aparna, a wife of Saharanpur divisional commissioner Sanjay Kumar, left India for mission Denali on June 15 and was expected to meet the summit around July 10 but was able to complete her expedition before time. She kept marching in temperatures minus 40 degrees and with icy winds blowing 250 km/hour braving the hostile weather conditions sometimes.

She scaled the peak on Sunday in her third attempt after two attempts in 2018 and 2017. “Today (Sunday) morning, I learnt that Aparna successfully scaled Mt Denali. She has completed the ‘Seven Summit Challenge’ by unfurling the tricolour and flags of ITBP and Uttar Pradesh Police at the summit with pride,” said the proud husband.

In January, Kumar became the first Indian Police Service and ITBP officer to complete her expedition to the South Pole. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, ITBP and IPS officers association tweeted while congratulating Kumar for this achievement. Her next target shall be to negotiate North pole till 2020 and complete the ‘Explorer Grand Slam’ (Seven summits plus North and South poles).