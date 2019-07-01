Home Nation

Assam MP seeks crackdown on illegal rat-hole mines 

Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi claimed that 4,000-5,000 rat-hole coal mines had sprung up in from Assam over the past three years and that too in 11 reserved forests and a wildlife sanctuary.

Published: 01st July 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya Mine

Rat-hole mine in Meghalaya where where 15 miners died after being trapped inside the mine for more than 100 days. (File | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi claimed that 4,000-5,000 rat-hole coal mines had sprung up in from Assam over the past three years and that too in 11 reserved forests and a wildlife sanctuary.

Bordoloi alleged that a coal mafia, aided and abetted by the Tinsukia district administration in Upper Assam, had been systematically destroying the rainforests and by running huge illegal coal mines.

The coalfields of Ledo, bordering Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, are located in Margherita.

The allegations by the MP from Nowgong come close on the heels of the Guwahati High Court directive to two district magistrates in the state to file affidavits on illegal mining activities. The BJP-led coalition has been in power in the Northeast state since May, 2016.

“In 11 reserved forests and Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary in Tinsukia district, this mafia has dug up 4,000 to 5,000 rat-hole coal mines which are very unsafe. More often than not, during the rainy season, the rat-hole coal mines routinely cave in, trapping and killing the poor daily wage labourers. This phenomenon is going on for last three years,” the Congress MP alleged.

“So far I know, 80 miners and two baby elephants perished and (the deaths were) covered up by the nexus,” he tweeted. Bordoloi alleged that around 20,000 hectares of forest area in Tinsukia district had been destroyed due to illegal rat-hole coal mining. Recently, Bordoloi alleged that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was involved in the coal-syndicate running in Margherita Assembly segment of Tinsukia district.

He also sniffed the involvement of district administration, forest department, and government officials besides journalists in the syndicate.On Friday, Bordoloi had threatened to file an FIR against the Tinsukia district magistrate for the latter’s alleged connivance in the coal syndicate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam MP Rat-hole Mine Assam Illegal Mine
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp