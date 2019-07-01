Home Nation

Centre plans awareness drive on Senior Citizen Act, focus on women

'The action plan will focus on elderly women and the financial, security and health issues faced by them and how these issues can be resolved,' a senior ministry official said.

Published: 01st July 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Senior citizens, family issues

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is planning to launch a national action plan in order to raise awareness on the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (MWPSC) Act 2007. The plan for the welfare of senior citizens will have a special focus on elderly women in order to address the issues faced by them. The government is pushing to bring in amendments and has drafted the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill. 

“The action plan will focus on elderly women and the financial, security and health issues faced by them and how these issues can be resolved. Safety issue for elderly women continues to be a major concern in both urban and rural parts. The plan would map out how awareness on these issues can be raised,” said a senior ministry official.       

“The national action plan is important as the ministry would be backed by funds in order to strategise on how to popularise the law among people,” said the official. The Centre will encourage the state governments to look into specific issues that each state may face with regard to its senior citizen population. It would inform the senior citizens on how they can access legal aid, use technology effectively and accessing mobile aid for healthcare facilities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MWPSC Elderly women safety Elderly women security
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
'Raatchasi' sees Jyotika play Geetha Rani, a government school teacher who questions the establishment, and  strives to make the school better and more accessible to kids below the poverty line. Here are 5 other movies from Tamil and Malayalam that falls
Loved 'Ratchasi' trailer? Here are 5 south Indian school dramas to watch ahead of the Jyothika-starrer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp