Centre plans awareness drive on Senior Citizen Act, focus on women

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is planning to launch a national action plan in order to raise awareness on the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (MWPSC) Act 2007. The plan for the welfare of senior citizens will have a special focus on elderly women in order to address the issues faced by them. The government is pushing to bring in amendments and has drafted the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill.

“The action plan will focus on elderly women and the financial, security and health issues faced by them and how these issues can be resolved. Safety issue for elderly women continues to be a major concern in both urban and rural parts. The plan would map out how awareness on these issues can be raised,” said a senior ministry official.

“The national action plan is important as the ministry would be backed by funds in order to strategise on how to popularise the law among people,” said the official. The Centre will encourage the state governments to look into specific issues that each state may face with regard to its senior citizen population. It would inform the senior citizens on how they can access legal aid, use technology effectively and accessing mobile aid for healthcare facilities.