After meet with chief, Congress CMs say Rahul free to reorganize party

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Chief Ministers of five Congress-ruled states on Monday met party President Rahul Gandhi here and said he was free to reorganize the party in the wake of the Lok Sabha election disaster.

"We hope he will decide (the future)," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told the media after the meeting with Gandhi also attended by Amarinder Singh (Punjab), Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh), Bhupesh Bhagel (Chhattisgarh) and V. Narayansamy (Puducherry).

Speaking for all the Chief Ministers, Gehlot told the media that Gandhi heard them "carefully".

"We spoke freely... He heard us carefully. We have told him that he is free to replace people or reorganize the party. We hope he will decide," he said.