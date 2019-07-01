Home Nation

Cut down role of four TMC leaders: Prashant Kishor to Mamata Banerjee

Kishor, a JD-U leader, was roped in by the ruling TMC for working with Mamata for the 2021 Assembly election.

Published: 01st July 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Political strategist Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Clipping the wings of four Trinamool leaders and ministers and taking the police to task for failure to do its work are among the four suggestions of poll strategist Prashant Kishor to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. The first set of suggestions came after Kishor attended a meeting of Mamata with her party workers on Friday. The poll analyst did not utter a single word in the meeting, party insiders said, adding that he instead took notes of the questions asked by Mamata and their answers.

Kishor, a JD-U leader, was roped in by the ruling TMC for working with Mamata for the 2021 Assembly election. His political consultancy Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) has already started leg work in Bengal. According to TMC, Kishor identified four leaders and ministers who allegedly misled Mamata by providing her false information about the party’s strength.

‘’Two of the leaders are from south Bengal, while the other two from north Bengal. He (Kishor) criticised one of the south Bengal leaders for ensuring TMC candidates’ uncontested victories in last year’s panchayat elections,’’ said a TMC leader. “Kishor and his team advised us that the role of the four leaders were responsible for damaging the party’s image.’’

In the advisory, it was clearly mentioned that the party would have to stop depending on the police administration to spread its organisation among the masses. ‘’He (Kishor) pointed out that our party had to pay for depending on the police in Jhargram and Purulia districts. He suggested us to allow party spokespersons to criticise the police if they fail to take action against any crime because it will send a message that the ruling party is not supporting any such lapse,’’ said another TMC leader.

Another focus area was the withdrawal of cases that were slapped on Trinamool workers during the Left regime, said a source. ‘’Thousands of TMC workers were booked in many cases since 1998 at the pockets in south Bengal, including Keshpur, Garbeta, Nandigram, Lalgarh and Arambagh, which used to be CPI-M’s citadels. They appealed several times for the withdrawal of these cases. The party will have to treat it as one of the priorities if it wants to reduce the resentment among foot soldiers,’’ he said.

Suggestions for DIDi
Clip the wings of four leaders from north and south Bengal
Withdraw cases against TMC workers that date back to 1998 during the Left regime.
Authorise party spokespersons to protest police inaction
Stop using police to spread the organisation’s activities at grassroots

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TMC Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee Prashant Kishor
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp