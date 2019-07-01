Home Nation

Delhi court orders framing of charges against Naveen Jindal and four others in coal scam case

Former director Sushil Maroo, former deputy MD Anand Goyal, CEO Vikrant Gujral and the company's authorised signatory DN Abrol have also been charged by the court.

Published: 01st July 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

JSPL chairman Naveen Jindal

JSPL chairman Naveen Jindal (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A special court here on Monday ordered framing of charges against industrialist Naveen Jindal and four others in a coal scam case. Special judge Bharat Parashar ordered that Jindal and the others be put on trial for offences allegedly committed under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Besides Jindal, the charges have been framed against Jindal Steel and Power Limited's former director Sushil Maroo, former deputy managing director Anand Goyal, chief executive officer Vikrant Gujral and the company's authorised signatory DN Abrol.

The court was hearing a matter pertaining to the allocation of the Urtan North coal block in Madhya Pradesh. It has now put up the matter for July 25 for formally framing the charges against the accused.

Comments

