Gehlot accepts responsibility for poll debacle ahead of meet with Rahul 

Party sources said Rahul Gandhi is upset with the performance of the party in the Lok Sabha elections despite having a Congress government in many states.

Published: 01st July 2019 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Ahead of a meeting of all Congress Chief Ministers with party President Rahul Gandhi on Monday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accepted collective responsibility for the debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. Gehlot said all the CMs stood united behind Rahul Gandhi and were meeting him to show their solidarity.

"All Chief Ministers of Congress ruled states will be meeting Hon’ble Congress President Sh. #RahulGandhi today at his residence to show our solidarity. Earlier also we all have stated that we are with Hon’ble CP and we own the responsibility of the 2019 debacle," tweeted Gehlot 

Besides Gehlot, the meeting will include Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Puducherry CM V. Narayanasamy. Party sources said Rahul Gandhi is upset with the performance of the party despite having a Congress government in many states. Except for Punjab, the party had to face defeat in all the Congress-ruled states. 

"BJP did manage to hide their huge failures behind their fanatic nationalism with help of enormous resources n govt machinery at hand. But,in spite all odds,it’s no secret how amidst opposition,only Congress Prez did his best to make it an issue based election and took BJP head on," Gehlot said in another tweet.

In another tweet, Gehlot said that Rahul Gandhi's commitment to the party is unyielding. "We firmly believe that only he can lead the party in the current scenario, his commitment towards well being of our country and countrymen is un-compromised and unmatched," he wrote.

