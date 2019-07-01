Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: 33 dead, 20 injured as minibus falls into gorge in Kishtwar, PM Modi condoles loss of lives

(Photo | ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

JAMMU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives in a Jammu and Kashmir bus accident on Monday, saying the incident in which at least 33 people died was "heart-wrenching".

At least 33 passengers were killed when an overcrowded minibus met with an accident and fell into a deep gorge in mountainous Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.

Police said an overloaded minibus bearing registration number JK 17 6787, which was on its way towards Kishtwar from Keshwan area, skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Keshwan-Thakrai area.

Immediately after the mishap, the locals, police and security men reached the accident spot to launch rescue operation.

The officials said bodies of 33 passengers have been retrieved so far.

“About 20 injured have been referred to nearby hospital for specialized treatment,” they said. The officials expressed apprehension that the death toll may go up as many injured are in critical condition.

The officials said the rescue operation was going on when reports last poured in. It is the second tragic accident in the State within a week.

Earlier, last week eleven students including nine girls were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on Mughal road in south Kashmir district of Shopian.

