Mumbai doctor Payal Tadvi suicide case: Accused approach Bombay High Court for bail

By PTI

MUMBAI: Three senior women doctors arrested for allegedly abetting suicide by one of their junior colleagues at a civic body-run hospital have moved the Bombay High Court for bail.

The three doctors -- Hema Ahuja, Ankita Khandelwal and Bhakti Meher -- moved the high court last week against a special court order rejecting their bail pleas on June 24.

While refusing to grant them bail, the special court had said there was a likelihood of the trio trying to abscond or tamper with the evidence.

The three doctors are in jail jail since May 29. Payal Tadvi, 26, a second-year postgraduate medical student attached to BYL Nair Hospital, had committed suicide in her hostel room on May 22.

Her family had Ahuja, Meher and Khandelwal of ragging and hurling casteist abuses at Tadvi.

In their pleas to the high court, the three women doctors have said they have been falsely implicated in the case and that they had only pulled up Tadvi for failing to do her job properly at the hospital.

A single-judge bench of the high court is likely to take up the bail pleas for hearing on July 9.

The three doctors have been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code, the Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.