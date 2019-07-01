Home Nation

Private schools' body alleges education policy recommendations attempt to usurp autonomy

The body alleged that extending the powers of School Management Committees (SMCs) is a direct assault on the freedom and autonomy of private unaided schools.

Published: 01st July 2019

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA), a body of private schools, Monday alleged that the recommendations made in the draft for the new New Education Policy (NEP) are attempts to usurp the autonomy of schools.

The alliance has over 60,000 private schools in the country as its members.

The body alleged that extending the powers of School Management Committees (SMCs) is a direct assault on the freedom and autonomy of private unaided schools.

"Traditionally, private schools have been exempt of SMC's under the RTE Act. Such a move not only is likely to burden parents but will likely deter new edupreneurs from starting schools adversely affecting inclusion and diversity in education," Kulbhushan Sharma, president NISA, said.

The NISA also demanded that the draft be made available in recognised vernacular languages, to ensure inclusion and access to the common people and alleged that the draft also lacks any references to Direct Benefit Transfers as a way to increase access to quality schooling.

The average per child expenditure per month in each state should be converted into targeted per child scholarships using the mechanism of Direct Benefit Transfer, presenting an opportunity to strengthen the hands of parents and help put a check on leakages in public funding of schools, S Madhusudhan, the vice-president of NISA, said.

Instead of social empowerment, the financial empowerment of the parents is paramount, he added.

