Punjab govt schools to screen English cartoon movies to improve students' language skills

Harpreeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Animation movies will be shown to students from Monday in 3,289 government schools of Punjab to improve their English speaking skills and encourage them to attend classes regularly after their summer vacations.

As 'Peppa Pig-Hospital', 'Peppa Pig-Simple Science' series of animation is being shown for a better understanding of the language. Sources said that the Department of School Education has taken yet another constructive step to enhance students’ communication skills in English by displaying an animated series through EDUSAT. The department has launched the animation series after receiving innumerable suggestions from English teachers in the government schools. The first episode of the animated series was screened on EDUSAT today across government schools in Punjab.

According to sources, the shows are of forty minutes each. It is decided to screen even two or three such movies in days to come. LED screens and TV sets in the multimedia classrooms will be used to play them.

Krishan Kumar Secretary of School Education, Punjab, said objective behind the programme is to provide the students with a spontaneous and entertaining way of learning English language. It will focus on building children’s confidence in understanding English and shed their inhibitions.

The children will get an appropriate environment to hone their listening and speaking skills in English. The program is going to benefit lakhs of students of classes 6 to 8. The program is welcomed by the teachers with great enthusiasm.