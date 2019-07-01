Home Nation

SC refuses to stay decision to grant reservation to economically-weaker sections category

The court said the matter requires hearing at length and posted the matter for hearing on July 16.

Image for representational purposes.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Centre's decision to grant 10 per cent quota in jobs and education to economically-weaker sections (EWS) of the society, saying the matter requires hearing at length and posted the matter for hearing on July 16.

A bench of Justices S.A. Bobde and B.R. Gavai was hearing a bunch of applications seeking to put on hold the appointments being made under 10 per cent quota for EWS in the unreserved category.

The petitions contended that 10 per cent quota for EWS was in breach of the 50 per cent ceiling declared by the top court by its earlier Constitution Bench judgments.

On April 15, the Union cabinet approved provision of reservations in admission for economically weaker section students in Central Educational Institution. 
 

