Social Justice Ministry to conduct study on treatment options for alcoholic and drug addict patients

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is planning to conduct a study on the treatment options available in the private healthcare sector for patients of alcoholism and drug abuse.

The idea was floated to the ministry during a meeting with over 400 NGOs in the capital on June 26 — the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. During the brainstorming session, the stakeholders discussed the aspects of tackling drug addiction at the preventive and curative stages.

“We are considering formulating a study where we study the existing treatment options for people in private hospitals. The aim of the study is to raise awareness of the existing healthcare options for patients and the available in-patient department facilities as well. We would also conduct a more thorough assessment of the government hospitals was from the technical presentations during the brainstorming session with NGOs that this idea was floated to us,” said a senior ministry official.

“We would be studying the coverage ensured to patients and standards maintained by the private hospitals,” added the official stating that over 50 per cent of the funds will be for the youth.

With the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (2018-2023) rolled out on Wednesday, the ministry will work on its strategy. This will include preventive education and awareness generation, capacity building, treatment and rehabilitation, setting quality standards, and skill development to people who have overcome drug addiction.