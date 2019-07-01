Man attacks wife, gives her triple talaq after she asks for Rs 30

By Online Desk

A 30-year-old woman was attacked by her husband with a screwdriver and given triple talaq in a busy market in Uttar Pradesh after she asked for Rs 30 to buy vegetables.

The complainant, Zainab, said she was also beaten by her in-laws, who tried to remove her gold earrings while she was attacked by her husband Sabir.

The incident happened at Raoji Market in Greater Noida on Saturday. The couple were having a strained marriage and the 32-year-old Sabir used to physically assault his wife demanding a divorce, Zainab's father told TOI.

"She stayed with us for five days and on Friday, when she returned to her in-laws in Dadri, Sabir told her that he wanted a divorce," he was quoted as saying.

Sabir had earlier hit Zainab on the head with a stick, he said, adding that she was assaulted multiple times by his family.

A case has been registered against Sabir, his mother and sister under sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.



