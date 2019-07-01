Home Nation

Man attacks wife, gives her triple talaq after she asks for Rs 30

The incident happened at Raoji Market in Greater Noida on Saturday.

Triple Talaq

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

A 30-year-old woman was attacked by her husband with a screwdriver and given triple talaq in a busy market in Uttar Pradesh after she asked for Rs 30 to buy vegetables.

The complainant, Zainab, said she was also beaten by her in-laws, who tried to remove her gold earrings while she was attacked by her husband Sabir.

The incident happened at Raoji Market in Greater Noida on Saturday. The couple were having a strained marriage and the 32-year-old Sabir used to physically assault his wife demanding a divorce, Zainab's father told TOI.

"She stayed with us for five days and on Friday, when she returned to her in-laws in Dadri, Sabir told her that he wanted a divorce," he was quoted as saying.

Sabir had earlier hit Zainab on the head with a stick, he said, adding that she was assaulted multiple times by his family.

A case has been registered against Sabir, his mother and sister under sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.


 

triple talaq Domestic Violence Violence against women Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh violence
