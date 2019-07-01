Home Nation

Zaira Wasim chooses religion over fame, quits Bollywood

In a detailed Facebook post, the 19-year-old gave reasons for the surprise decision.

Published: 01st July 2019

Zaira Wasim

Zaira Wasim.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  National Award-winning actor Zaira Wasim on Sunday announced her “disassociation” from the field of acting and Bollywood, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion. The Dangal-fame actress, who is from Hawal area of uptown Srinagar, said she quit Bollywood as she does not belong “here as it (acting) lead her to path of ignorance and it interfered with her religion and (Imaan) faith.”

In a detailed Facebook post, the 19-year-old gave reasons for the surprise decision. “5 years ago I made a decision that changed my life forever. As I stepped in Bollywood, it opened doors of massive popularity for me… I was projected as the gospel of the idea of success and often identified as a role model for the youth. However, that’s never something that I set out to do or become, especially with regards to my ideas of success and failure,” said Zaira.

She rose to fame with her debut in Aamir Khan’s hit Dangal in 2016. But since last year she was confronting depression and anxiety. Zaira said she wants to confess that she was not truly happy with this identity (line of work). “For a very long time now, it felt like I have struggled to become someone else… This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but it also lead me to a path of ignorance as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of Imaan (faith). While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my Imaan, my relationship with my religion was threatened,” she said.

Zaira will soon be seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink. 

A section of people on social media had criticized Zaira’s decision, however, political leaders from J&K supported her and wished her luck.Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah and former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal defended Zaira’s decision.

“It’s her life to do with as she pleases,” tweeted Abdullah. “...Perhaps no other Kashmiri has achieved such an iconic status, such success and fame, at such a young age. And today, as she quit the industry, I have no choice but to respect her decision,” Faesal said in a tweet.

