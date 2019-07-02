Home Nation

Amid 'infighting' in UP Congress, Priyanka Gandhi asks disciplinary panel for report by July 15

Priyanka has set off a process to rebuild the party organisation in Uttar Pradesh, she is also gearing up the cadre for the upcoming bypoll challenge.

Published: 02nd July 2019

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While finding reasons for the worst ever defeat in UP, the Congress is faced with alleged infighting and lack of coordination among cadre and party leaders as some of the reasons for 2019 debacle. Party general secretary and in-charge eastern UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is believed to have asked the three-member disciplinary committee to furnish a report in this connection by July 15.

Having dissolved all the district committees while Priyanka has set off a process to rebuild the party organisation in Uttar Pradesh, she is also gearing up the cadre for the upcoming bypoll challenge.

As per the UPCC sources,  the process of revamp is already on and the district units in constituencies going to by-poll are being refurbished. After dissolving all the district committees, Priyanka had appointed Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu as the party’s incharge for rebuilding the party in eastern UP.

However, Priyanka has asked the disciplinary committee, comprising former MLAs Anugrah Narayan Singh, Vinod Chaudhary and Ram Jiyawan, for the report by July 15 after some of the Lok Sabha candidates had complained about the lack of an organisational structure in districts. Meanwhile, the district committees leaders are believed to have blamed the party candidates for the losses.

The disciplinary committee is meeting party men while taking the note of factors which played role in damaging party prospects in recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The process will continue till July 5 at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Lucknow. Workers and candidates from Shravasti, Gonda, Mau and Sambhal have already met the panel.

As per the informed sources, the party district chiefs were asked to send booth-wise data to party headquarters even ahead of the LS poll results. This data will come handy in analysing lacunae before chalking out a strategy for the assembly polls to strengthen the party’s organisational structure,” said a senior UPCC leader.

On the other, to face the bypoll challenge, a two-member committee has been set up for each of the 12 assembly constituencies to supervise the preparation. As of now, of the 12 seats, committees for six eastern UP seats have been set up, rest six are based in western UP where similar procedure will be followed.

Both the members of the committee will camp and visit all the villages or wards and constitute organisation structure from booth to top level in every assembly constituency.

