Banking fraud: CBI carries out raids at 50 locations in 18 cities, 14 cases registered

The agency teams in a coordinated action against the promoters and directors of the companies made accused in the cases in 12 states across the country.

Published: 02nd July 2019 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 01:40 PM

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI Tuesday launched a special drive in connection with banking scams across the country and registered 14 cases, officials said.

The agency teams swooped down at 50 locations in 18 different cities in a coordinated action against the promoters and directors of the companies made accused in the cases in 12 states across the country, they said.

"In a countrywide action relating to bank fraud scams/cases, CBI is conducting a special drive today and has begun searches at more than 50 places in 18 different cities in around 12 states/union territories," a senior official said.

"A total of 14 cases have been registered against the accused including various companies/ firms, their promoters/directors and bank officials," the official added. The search operation is still on, they said

CBI Banking fraud
