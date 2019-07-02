Chhattisgarh police recover AK-47, cash based on clues from arrested Maoist leader

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh police based on clues given by the arrested senior Maoist leader recovered a modern weapon AK-47, live cartridges and cash stashed away at their hideout in the forested terrain of Kanker district about 200 km south of Raipur.

According to Sunderraj P (DIG - anti-Maoist Operation), the Maoist leader Muiba alias Gaganna alias Dokra who was arrested three days ago by the forces had during an interrogation informed about the weapons and cash kept hidden in a forested patch.

Muiba was carrying an award of Rs 8 lakh on his head and was active as a divisional committee member in Manipur-Nuwapada division of the outlawed (Maoist). He was arrested by a team of state’s Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) from Amapani village in Kanker district.

“During questioning, he revealed of 1 AK-47, live cartridges, Rs 2.47 lakh hidden in the forest near Katigaon (Kanker) and were recovered by a joint team of the district police and special task force (STF)”, the office said.