Home Nation

Coal mining to be resumed in Arunachal Pradesh after seven years

The Supreme Court in a recent judgement lifted the suspension from Namchik-Namphuk, the lone coalfield in the state, in Changlang district, the officials said.

Published: 02nd July 2019 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

SCCL, coal, coal mining

For representational purposes

By PTI

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government decided to resume coal mining in the state, which has been suspended since May, 2012 after a direction by the Centre following involvement of insurgent groups in the extraction process, officials said here on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court in a recent judgement lifted the suspension from Namchik-Namphuk, the lone coalfield in the state, in Changlang district, the officials said.

At a meeting here on Monday, Chief Minister Pema Khandu directed the officials to settle the matter by paying an additional levy of Rs 32 crore imposed by the Ministry of Coal, the officials said.

The decision would revive the Arunachal Pradesh Mineral Development & Trading Corporation Limited (APMDTCL), a state government undertaking.

The Namchik-Namphuk coalfield was allocated to the APMDTCL on October 28, 2003 by the Coal Ministry.

Extraction was started there in March 2007 by the National Mining Company Ltd of Tinsukia in Assam on the basis of a memorandum of agreement (MoA) through an open tender for extraction of two lakh metric tonnes coal annually.

Though 133.62 hectares of area was permitted for the mining, extraction was done only in 39.04 hectares and a quantity of 10,73,00 MT in 62 months before the operations was suspended in 2012.

In another major development, the chief minister said the state has got forest clearance for the Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) for 13 oil wells, which was pending for the past 14 years, the officials said.

The state government would be able to earn revenue to the tune of Rs 15 crore annually out of the 13 oil wells, which will be operated by the Oil India Limited (OIL).

The meeting also discussed the issue of strengthening staff position in the geology and mining department, ways to curb illegal mining and increase revenue generation, the officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arunachal Pradesh Coal mining Supreme Court
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp