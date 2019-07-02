Home Nation

Cows at Raj Bhavan, Jharkhand CM residence faces fodder crisis

The milch animals at the Raj Bhavan and at the CM's House are managed by the Gavya Nideshalay, which had received no allocation for the current fiscal. 

By IANS

RANCHI: Cows at the Jharkhand Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister's House might be staring at a food crisis as no funds have been allocated for their fodder, due to which the supplier has expressed inability to provide it any longer due to lack of payment, officials said.

An official said that there are three 'Gaushalas' (cow shelters) under the body - the Kamdhenu Gaushala in the Governor's residence with eight milk-providing animals, the CM's House Gaushala with four, while there are 50 animals at its training centre.

These animals needed to be given their proper diet everyday, he said, also adding that an animal had fallen ill at Raj Bhavan and has been brought to the training centre for treatment.

Director, Dairy, Krishna Murari said that the directorate was working to get the funds sanctioned and hoped that the issue would be sorted out soon.

TAGS
Jharkhand Raj Bhavan Raghubhar Das
