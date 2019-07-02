Home Nation

Final repatriation: Re-identification of displaced Brus to begin Wednesday

The refugees, who will go back to Mizoram, will be provided with free ration and Rs 5000 a month per family for two years.

Published: 02nd July 2019 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Bru voters

A bru tribal woman during the MIzoram Assembly polls in 2018. (File Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The displaced Brus (Reangs), lodged in relief camps in Tripura, will soon meet and take a call on whether they should return to their villages in Mizoram or not.

As the Centre is keen on completing the ninth and final round of repatriation by October this year, the Mizoram government will on Wednesday begin the process for re-identification of the refugees. Over 32,000 Brus have been lodged in six relief camps of Tripura for nearly two decades.

Laldingliana, who is a leader of the displaced Brus, said the refugees were still undecided on their return to Mizoram.

“We will convene a public meeting within a week. Bru leaders and intellectuals will attend it. The public will decide whether they should go back to Mizoram or keep staying in the relief camps in Tripura,” he said.

At a meeting held in New Delhi on June 28, the Joint Monitoring Group on Bru Repatriation discussed the issue of repatriation. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mizoram and Tripura governments besides leaders of Mizoram Bru Displaced People’s Forum.

Laldingliana said their organisation, Mizoram Bru Displaced People’s Coordination Committee, had not yet been intimated by the Central government on the proposed final repatriation.

The refugees, who will go back to Mizoram, will be provided with free ration and Rs 5000 a month per family for two years.

Earlier, the refugees had said they would accept repatriation only if their demands were fulfilled by the government. The demands include the creation of an area development council for the Brus in Mizoram, allocation of five hectares of land to each refugee family, their settlement in cluster villages with each housing at least 500 families, Rs.4 lakh compensation to each family before repatriation, revision of electoral rolls, identification of 1,000 left out families and general amnesty to the refugees.

Over 40,000 Brus had fled Mizoram during their ethnic riots with Mizos in 1997. Over the past few years, a few thousand of them returned to Mizoram.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
displaced Brus Tripura relief camp repatriation Mizoram government
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp