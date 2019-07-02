Home Nation

'I've been made the personification of all of India’s financial ills,' Mallya to UK court

There’s a 'real risk' that political pressures 'will undermine the fairness of any trial,' Mallya’s lawyers said in court filings for Tuesday’s hearing.

Published: 02nd July 2019 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya leaves the high Court after winning the legal right to appeal against extradition to India to face fraud charges, at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. (Photo | AP)

By Bloomberg

Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya won the right to challenge extradition to his home country, at a hearing where he said he’s been turned into “the personification of all of India’s financial ills” and risks being held in a rat-infested, overcrowded jail cell.

Mallya, the former billionaire who was known as the “King of Good Times” in India, is fighting extradition on fraud charges. He said in court filings for the latest hearing in his extradition battle on Tuesday that he’s been “deliberately set up as the lightning rod of public anger at India’s bad debts” in a process encouraged by leading politicians in the country.

ALSO READ: UK High Court allows Vijay Mallya to appeal against his extradition

Judges said Mallya could appeal on the grounds that it’s “reasonably arguable” that a lower court judge had wrongly concluded that he had a case to answer, a lawyer for Mallya said. The court dismissed Mallya’s attempt to appeal on other grounds, including that his prosecution in India is politically motivated.

There’s a “real risk” that political pressures “will undermine the fairness of any trial,” Mallya’s lawyers said in court filings for Tuesday’s hearing.

If sent to India, he’d be held in Barrack 12 of Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, which has seven or eight people in cells designed for six, Mallya said in his filings, citing an Indian lawyer who’s visited the wing. That lawyer said the wing is “unbearably hot in the summer,” doesn’t have enough light for reading and has dust and noise pollution from a large slum area nearby, Mallya argued in his filings. Rats and insects “are visible and have ‘free run in the cells,”’ it said.

The U.K. and Indian governments weren’t represented at Tuesday’s hearing. The London-based High Commission of India didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

ALSO READ: MEA refuses to share details on extradition of fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi

Mallya was arrested in London in April 2017 after a consortium of 17 banks accused him of willfully defaulting on more than 91 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) in debt accumulated by his Kingfisher Airlines -- a full-service carrier he founded in 2005 and shut down seven years later. A willful defaulter is someone who refuses to repay loans despite having the means to do so.

Lower court judge Emma Arbuthnot largely rejected Mallya’s arguments that the case was politically motivated when she ruled in December that he could be sent to India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Mallya UK Court Bank fraud loan fraud Vijay Mallya extradition
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp