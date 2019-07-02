Home Nation

J P Nadda to visit Lucknow for reviewing bypoll preparation on Friday

JP Nadda, who is known to be well versed with the on-ground situation in the state, said that BJP’s organizational structure will be on his priority.

Published: 02nd July 2019 04:30 PM

BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda . (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The newly appointed working president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Union Minister Jagat Prasad Nadda will be in the state capital on Friday to review party preparations for the upcoming bypolls to 12 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

This will be his first visit to the state capital after taking over as BJP working president. BJP workers will be giving a grand welcome to their working president.

“He will be discussing the membership drive to be launched on July 6 by PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi. Issues related to the organization will also be discussed,” said BJP spokesperson Dr Chandra Mohan.

The BJP aims to induct 36 lakh new members in the party in Uttar Pradesh for which meetings have been going on at different levels. JP Nadda, who is known to be well versed with the on-ground situation in the state, said that BJP’s organizational structure will be on his priority.

Nadda, who had played an important role in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls by virtue of being party’s election in-charge for UP, is expected to deliberate upon probable faces for taking up the party’s command in UP. Notably, the incumbent state chief of BJP Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey has been elected to Lok Sabha from Chanduali and has joined the Modi cabinet at Centre.

Even expansion of Yogi cabinet is also likely to come up during the discussions with state leadership during Nadda’s visit.

