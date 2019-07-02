Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh militant involved in 2018 Bodh Gaya blast arrested

By IANS

KOLKATA: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police has arrested a member of banned terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from West Bengal's East Burdwan district in connection with the January 2018 Bodh Gaya blast, an official said on Tuesday.

Working on credible source information, the STF officers arrested Abdul Rahim from Bajepratappur Charkhumbha bus stop on Katwa Road.

"Abdul Rahim, a resident of Murshidabad district was arrested on Monday evening. He was associated with JMB leaders like Abdul Wahab (arrested), Moulana Yousuf (arrested) and others. He is an active member of the JMB's Dhulian Module in West Bengal," an STF officer said.

The Dhulian Module was responsible for the 2018 Bodh Gaya blast.

"Abdul Rahim took part in the recruitment of the said module and also helped it with the logistics. He was absconding since the blast," the officer added.