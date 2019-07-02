‘Journalists should keep redefining edge’: Bangladeshi photojournalist Shahidul Alam

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Journalists belong on the edge — a dangerous place to be, said Bangladeshi photojournalist Shahidul Alam at the RedInk Awards for Excellence in Journalism on Friday. “You get burnt if you go too deep; but you cease to be relevant if you move back too far,” said Alam at the event in Mumbai.

He added: “As a messenger of news, a journalist’s role is neither easy, nor comfortable."

Explaining about what he meant by ‘edge’, Alam said it is a position which is constantly changing based on the changing circumstances, and added that the journalist’s job is to keep redefining where the ‘edge’ lies.

The photojournalist highlighted that the profession was always under pressure from ‘threats’ by those in power, and the challenge was to find a way around it.

Thirty-two journalists, were awarded at the ceremony which had social reformer Prakash Baba Amte as the guest of honour.