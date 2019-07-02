Home Nation

Leopard hiding in Dehradun's Shrinagar medical college building shot dead

Two security guards and a medical college employee were also injured when the animal entered the college premises creating a scare.

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: A leopard hiding in Shrinagar Medical College building in Uttarakhand since last two days was shot dead in "self defence" on Tuesday after it attacked a group of forest department personnel who were struggling to capture it, a forest official said here.

Six persons suffered minor injuries in the attack by the leopard.

Two security guards and a college employee were also injured on Sunday when the animal entered the college premises creating a scare, Conservator of Forest Garhwal Range Nitya Nand Pandey told PTI.

Pandey, who was among the forest department officials supervising the operation, said they had launched a room-to-room search in the four-storey Pharmacology block.

"The room to room search was launched this morning presuming that the leopard was still hiding in block adjoining forests as no one had seen it leaving. Firecrackers were burst to force the leopard to come out," Pandey said.

The leopard jumped out of one of the rooms and pounced on the forest personnel, he said.

"Joy Hukil, a government-appointed hunter, had to shoot at the leopard in self defence," he said.

The leopard was shot twice and died on the spot, he said. Services of government-appointed hunters have to be taken often during such operations, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dehradun Shrinagar Medical College Dehradun leopard
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp