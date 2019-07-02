Mumbai rains: NCP's Nawab Malik tweets images of flooded home, tags Shiv Sena, CM Fadnavis

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP leader Nawab Malik Tuesday took a jibe at the Shiv Sena-headed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after his residence in Kurla got water- logged following heavy rains.

He also hit out at the BJP-led state government over the ongoing metro works in Mumbai, alleging it also contributed to the flooding in the city.

Malik shared images on social media of his partly submerged residence, located along LBS Marg in the eastern suburb of Kurla.

In the pictures, Malik himself can be seen standing in nearly knee-high water.

"Karun dakhavla (have done it)," Malik tweeted, tagging Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, office of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BMC in his post.

In another tweet, Malik sarcastically said, "Thanks @MCGM_BMC."

'Karun dakhavla' is a slogan the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had previously used in its poll campaigns to suggest it had kept promises made to the people.

When asked, Malik said water started accumulating in his home post mid-night due to incessant rains and receded only after five hours.

"The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) incomplete drainage cleaning works is responsible for the situation.

Mumbai is also bedevilled by the on-going metro works.

So, both the BMC and the state government are responsible for the woes of Mumbaikars," Malik claimed.

Malik said even though parts of the eastern suburbs remained water-logged, electricity supply continued, which he added, could have put lives of citizens in danger.