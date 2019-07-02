Home Nation

NIA files chargesheet against six TPC Naxal cadres of Jharkhand

TPC has been banned by the Jharkhand government and most of its cadres are former members of the CPI (Maoist).

Published: 02nd July 2019 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NIA has filed a chargesheet in a Delhi court against six members of a banned Maoist group of Jharkhand that allegedly extorted money from contractors to fund their illegal business and violent activities.

A National Investigation Agency spokesperson said the complaint, the second supplementary chargesheet, was filed before a special court on Monday and it relates to purported terror financing activities of Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) in states affected by Left-Wing Extremism.

TPC has been banned by the Jharkhand government and most of its cadres are former members of the CPI (Maoist).

Those chargesheeted include Kamlesh Ganjhu (34), Karampal Ganjhu, Amar Singh Bhokta (37), Gopal Singh Bhokta, Mukesh Ganjhu and Akramanji.

While the first three have been arrested in the case, the rest are absconding. They have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Arms Act and others.

The federal agency had registered a case last year against Kamlesh Ganjhu and others on the allegation that huge cash and arms along with ammunition were concealed by members of TPC to carry out violent activities in Jharkhand, the spokesperson said.

He said searches were also conducted at the house of Kamlesh Ganjhu and cash amounting to Rs 36,14,000, a 9mm pistol, an AK-47 rifle with two magazines, 152 bullets and a camouflage magazine pouch was recovered.

Probe has established that Kamlesh Ganjhu and Karampal Ganjhu are TPC operatives, who along with Brijesh Ganjhu (TPC chief), and regional commanders of TPC like Mukesh Ganjhu, Kohram and Akraman entered into a criminal conspiracy to spread terror in Jharkhand and other areas by using lethal weapons, the spokesperson said.

They indulged in extorting money from contractors engaged in development projects in a bid to fund their group and sustain their terrorist activities, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIA Maoist Jharkhand
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp