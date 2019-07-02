NIA files chargesheet against six TPC Naxal cadres of Jharkhand

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NIA has filed a chargesheet in a Delhi court against six members of a banned Maoist group of Jharkhand that allegedly extorted money from contractors to fund their illegal business and violent activities.

A National Investigation Agency spokesperson said the complaint, the second supplementary chargesheet, was filed before a special court on Monday and it relates to purported terror financing activities of Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) in states affected by Left-Wing Extremism.

TPC has been banned by the Jharkhand government and most of its cadres are former members of the CPI (Maoist).

Those chargesheeted include Kamlesh Ganjhu (34), Karampal Ganjhu, Amar Singh Bhokta (37), Gopal Singh Bhokta, Mukesh Ganjhu and Akramanji.

While the first three have been arrested in the case, the rest are absconding. They have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Arms Act and others.

The federal agency had registered a case last year against Kamlesh Ganjhu and others on the allegation that huge cash and arms along with ammunition were concealed by members of TPC to carry out violent activities in Jharkhand, the spokesperson said.

He said searches were also conducted at the house of Kamlesh Ganjhu and cash amounting to Rs 36,14,000, a 9mm pistol, an AK-47 rifle with two magazines, 152 bullets and a camouflage magazine pouch was recovered.

Probe has established that Kamlesh Ganjhu and Karampal Ganjhu are TPC operatives, who along with Brijesh Ganjhu (TPC chief), and regional commanders of TPC like Mukesh Ganjhu, Kohram and Akraman entered into a criminal conspiracy to spread terror in Jharkhand and other areas by using lethal weapons, the spokesperson said.

They indulged in extorting money from contractors engaged in development projects in a bid to fund their group and sustain their terrorist activities, he said.