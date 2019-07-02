Rape of 7-year-old girl creates unrest in Jaipur, police shut down internet to prevent spreading of rumors

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The rape of a 7-year-old girl in Jaipur has created an uproar in the Shastri Nagar area of the city. The situation is tensed and the matter has taken a communal turn. There is unrest in the crowd and car glasses of three dozen cars have been broken in the area. As a result section 144 has been imposed in the area and internet service was closed in 13 police station areas.

The case of rape of a seven-year-old girl in Jaipur has flared up public unrest and made people come to the streets demanding arrest of the accused as soon as possible.



Angry by the incident, a group of people pelted stones at policemen twice in Bhatta Basti on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday late night, the houses were stoned as well. About three dozen vehicles were destroyed by breaking glasses.

Apart from this, the people of other communities also went on the road on Tuesday and surrounded the Shastri Nagar police station demanding the arrest of rioters. On Tuesday, the tensions remained high throughout the day. A large number of police forces and RAC companies were deployed in the area.



Also, some miscreants and non-social elements tried to make the situation communal by spreading rumours. Police have appealed to people from their social media account that," the child is completely safe and is under the supervision of the experienced doctors. All efforts are being made by the Jaipur Police to look for the guilty and arrest them. The law and order situation is in complete control. People are trying to spread rumours through some anti-social elements. Please do not trust these rumours. Rigorous legal action will be taken against them."



Divisional Commissioner KC Verma ordered to shut down the internet and prevent the spreading of rumours and wrote a letter to the Home Department in this regard. The order will continue till 2 pm on Wednesday from 10 a.m. on Tuesday. This temporary restriction will be in Ramganj, Galtagate, Manakchouk, Subhash Chowk, Brahmapuri, Nahargarh, Kotwali, Sanjay Circle, Shastri Nagar, Bhatta Basti, Lalkothi, Adarsh ​​Nagar and Sadar Police Station area. Social media will also be closed during this period.



On Monday evening, a man picked up the seven-year-old girl on a bike from outside her house. The kid was told he was a friend of her father. The accused took her to the Amanishah Nullah and raped her. Then left her two hours later in front of her home.



State transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyavas met the girl in the Hospital. He said that the girl is completely healthy. Former commissioner of the Women's Commission Suman Sharma also reached the hospital. " Chief Minister is travelling outside the state, innocent girls are not safe in the capital."Suman Sharma said.