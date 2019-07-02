'Reached office because I want to be a millionaire': Commuters joke amidst Mumbai downpour

By Online Desk

It's been raining cats and dogs in Mumbai. The city that never sleeps has come to a standstill due to Mother Nature's fury. While the government has declared a public holiday, private employees managed to see the lighter side of the grim situation.

The popular mobile app, M-indicator, is widely used among Mumbai local travellers to get the latest updates on the movement of trains in real time. Although the rains severely disrupted train services, some commuters were unfazed.

One commuter who eventually reached his office took the motivational route and said, "I have reached office because I want to be a millionaire."

With people stuck at platforms amid uncertainty, a commuter said, "Shout Jai Shri Ram and everything will be all right."

After an announcement that trains were being cancelled due to waterlogging, a traveller from Dombivali wrote, "Water everywhere please take a boat to reach respective destinations."

Another commuter who came back from the station after waiting for hours advised others to go home and sleep as the trains were not working.

Meanwhile, a cricket lover had his priorities in order. "Please declare a holiday for the private sector so we can enjoy a match at home," he wrote.