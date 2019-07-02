Home Nation

'Reached office because I want to be a millionaire': Commuters joke amidst Mumbai downpour

While the government has declared a public holiday, private employees managed to see the lighter side of the grim situation. 

Published: 02nd July 2019 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai_railways_rains

People walk on the railway tracks as heavy monsoon rains hit the central suburban trains service in Mumbai on 2 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

It's been raining cats and dogs in Mumbai. The city that never sleeps has come to a standstill due to Mother Nature's fury. While the government has declared a public holiday, private employees managed to see the lighter side of the grim situation. 

The popular mobile app, M-indicator, is widely used among Mumbai local travellers to get the latest updates on the movement of trains in real time. Although the rains severely disrupted train services, some commuters were unfazed. 

One commuter who eventually reached his office took the motivational route and said, "I have reached office because I want to be a millionaire." 

With people stuck at platforms amid uncertainty, a commuter said, "Shout Jai Shri Ram and everything will be all right." 

After an announcement that trains were being cancelled due to waterlogging, a traveller from Dombivali wrote, "Water everywhere please take a boat to reach respective destinations."

Another commuter who came back from the station after waiting for hours advised others to go home and sleep as the trains were not working. 

Meanwhile, a cricket lover had his priorities in order. "Please declare a holiday for the private sector so we can enjoy a match at home," he wrote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai rains M-Indicator Mumbai trains Mumbai local rains monsoon
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp