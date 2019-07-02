Three killed in junk Army shell explosion in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district

By Express News Service

Bhopal: Three members of a family, including a toddler, were killed when the junk Army shell exploded in their house in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Monday.

According to Shivpuri police sources, Shyamlal Jatav (55), his daughter Sukhdevi (30) and her one-year-old daughter were killed when the junk shell from which the father-daughter duo was extracting bronze, exploded in their house.

A relative of the deceased trio, who has been identified as Phool Singh, was injured in the explosion and is stated critical at the hospital in adjoining Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh. Cops and forensic experts have collected samples from the spot. Further investigations are underway, ASP-Shivpuri GS Kanwar said. It’s believed that Jatav or his daughter had collected the junk shells from the Army firing range in adjoining Jhansi district of UP.

But mistakenly, along with junk shells, a live bomb-shell could have also been brought back, which seems to have exploded later. A similar incident had happened last year in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district, when three children, aged between two and ten years had died while playing with a live bomb, mistaking it to be a toy near the Army firing range.