Home Nation

Tired of unending quarrels, Delhi man kills both wives

Jamshed Alam was taken into custody in south Delhi on June 27 for murdering both his wives Ismat Parveen and Zabna.

Published: 02nd July 2019 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A man who strangled both his wives here because he was tired of their unending quarrels with him and fights among themselves has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Jamshed Alam was taken into custody on charges of murdering Ismat Parveen and Zabna in south Delhi on June 27.

After committing the double murder, Alam escaped to his hometown in Bihar. By the time Delhi Police reached there, he was back in the national capital, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal.

He was arrested in Bara Hindu Rao area while going to meet a friend.

"During interrogation he disclosed that his wives had been quarrelling with him and with each other as well. He was fed up. He first strangled Parveen and then his second wife Zabna and ran away after locking the house," said Biswal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi New Delhi Delhi murder Delhi double murder Man kills wife Delhi crime Crime against women
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp