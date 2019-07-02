Home Nation

UP government order to add 17 OBCs in SC list not proper: BJP Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Gehlot said that if the UP govt wants to go ahead with its proposal, it should follow the procedure.

Published: 02nd July 2019 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre Tuesday said the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government's move to include 17 communities belonging to OBCs in the Scheduled Castes (SC) list was not in accordance with the Constitution as only Parliament has the right to do so.

"This is not proper," Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot said in the Rajya Sabha after the matter was raised by BSP member Satish Chandra Misra during the Zero Hour.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on June 24 directed district magistrates and commissioners to issue caste certificates to 17 OBCs - Kashyap, Rajbhar, Dhivar, Bind, Kumhar, Kahar, Kewat, Nishad, Bhar, Mallah, Prajapati, Dhimar, Batham, Turha, Godia, Manjhi and Machua.

Gehlot said if the UP government wants to go ahead with its proposal it should follow procedure and send a proposal to the Centre.

"We would then consider it," he said. Gehlot further said the order of the UP government was not in accordance with the Constitution.

He asked the UP government not to issue certificates based on the order else the matter may go to court.

The minister, who is also leader of the Rajya Sabha, said shifting of one category to another caste category is the right of Parliament. In the past also three-four similar proposals were sent to Parliament, but not agreed upon, he noted.

Gehlot further said the state government should have followed proper procedure. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked Gehlot to advise the state government to follow due process.

Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, Misra said under Article 341 sub clause (2) of the Constitution, the power to make changes in the SC list lies only with Parliament.

"Even President (of India) does not have the power to tinker, alter or make changes (in the list)," he said, adding these 17 castes will neither get benefits meant for OBCs nor SCs since a state government has no power to make any alteration to the SC list.

He said the BSP was in favour of including 17 castes in SC but only after following prescribed procedure and increasing SC quota proportionately.  "The power of Parliament cannot be upsurged by a state," he said.

The BSP leader wanted the Centre to issue an advisory to the Uttar Pradesh government to withdraw the "unconstitutional order" as it is harming castes.

The BJP government in UP is not the first to move on the 17 most backward castes in the OBC list. In 2005, the SP government of Mulayam Singh Yadav passed the first order to include 11 of these castes but the order was stayed and the proposal sent to the Centre.

Subsequently, the BSP government of Mayawati quashed the notification. The BSP later said these castes could be included in the SC list provided the SC quota is increased.

The SP government of Akhilesh Yadav cleared the inclusion proposal ahead of the 2017 assembly elections but it was challenged and is in court.

Misra said Article 341 provides that the President specify castes, races or tribes or parts of or groups to be Scheduled Castes after Parliament may by law include or exclude from the list of Scheduled Castes.

The move by the Adityanath government comes ahead of by-elections to 12 Assembly seats in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP government Thawar Chand Gehlot SC list OBC
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp