Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Major reshuffle in police department, 22 IPS officers transferred

In a late night decision, the government transferred IG of Kanpur Alok Singh to Meerut in the same capacity, while IG Prayagraj, Mohit Agarwal was brought to Kanpur.

Published: 02nd July 2019 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: In a major reshuffle in the state police, the Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 22 senior IPS officers including IGs and police chiefs, officials said on Tuesday.

In a late night decision, the government transferred IG of Kanpur Alok Singh to Meerut in the same capacity, while IG Prayagraj, Mohit Agarwal was brought to Kanpur, a government spokesperson said.

DIG, Kumbh Mela Prayagraj Kavindra Pratap Singh has been given the charge of DIG Prayagraj and IG PAC central zone, Lucknow while A Satish Ganesh has been made IG of Agra, he said.

IG, Saharanpur Sharad Sachan comes to Lucknow in place of Ganesh, he added. SSP, Ghaziabad Upendra Kumar Agarwal has been made DIG of Saharanpur and DIG PAC Meerut Dipak Kumar and DIG Chitrakoot Dham Anil Kumar Rai swap posts, the official said.

SSP Muzaffarnagar Sudhir Kumar Singh has been shifted to Ghaziabad in the same capacity and SP Railway Agra Abhishek Yadav comes to Muzaffarnagar, the spokesman said.

SP, Abhishek Dixit who has come from Tamil Nadu on interstate deputation has been made commandant 35th battalion of PAC Lucknow.

SP, cybercrime Lucknow, Dhuley Satish Pradhan will be the new SP of Kasganj in place of Ashok Kumar who goes to the 9th battalion of PAC Moradabad as commandant.

Satish Kumar, attached to DG headquarters in Lucknow has been made SP of cybercrime and SSP Meerut Nitin Tewari has been sent to 6th battalion of PAC Meerut as commandant.

SP, Barabanki Ajay Sahini has been made SSP, Meerut and SSP Agra Jogendra Kumar has been sent to 43rd battalion of PAC Etah, the spokesman said. The commandant of 4th battalion of PAC, Prayagraj, Bablu Tewari has been made SSP Agra and SP Sant Kabirnagar, Akash Tomar comes to Barabanki, he added. ASP Amroha, Brijesh Singh has been made SP of Sant Kabirnagar district, the spokesman added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Government IPS officers reshuffle
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp