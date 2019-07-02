Uttar Pradesh: Major reshuffle in police department, 22 IPS officers transferred

By PTI

LUCKNOW: In a major reshuffle in the state police, the Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 22 senior IPS officers including IGs and police chiefs, officials said on Tuesday.

In a late night decision, the government transferred IG of Kanpur Alok Singh to Meerut in the same capacity, while IG Prayagraj, Mohit Agarwal was brought to Kanpur, a government spokesperson said.

DIG, Kumbh Mela Prayagraj Kavindra Pratap Singh has been given the charge of DIG Prayagraj and IG PAC central zone, Lucknow while A Satish Ganesh has been made IG of Agra, he said.

IG, Saharanpur Sharad Sachan comes to Lucknow in place of Ganesh, he added. SSP, Ghaziabad Upendra Kumar Agarwal has been made DIG of Saharanpur and DIG PAC Meerut Dipak Kumar and DIG Chitrakoot Dham Anil Kumar Rai swap posts, the official said.

SSP Muzaffarnagar Sudhir Kumar Singh has been shifted to Ghaziabad in the same capacity and SP Railway Agra Abhishek Yadav comes to Muzaffarnagar, the spokesman said.

SP, Abhishek Dixit who has come from Tamil Nadu on interstate deputation has been made commandant 35th battalion of PAC Lucknow.

SP, cybercrime Lucknow, Dhuley Satish Pradhan will be the new SP of Kasganj in place of Ashok Kumar who goes to the 9th battalion of PAC Moradabad as commandant.

Satish Kumar, attached to DG headquarters in Lucknow has been made SP of cybercrime and SSP Meerut Nitin Tewari has been sent to 6th battalion of PAC Meerut as commandant.

SP, Barabanki Ajay Sahini has been made SSP, Meerut and SSP Agra Jogendra Kumar has been sent to 43rd battalion of PAC Etah, the spokesman said. The commandant of 4th battalion of PAC, Prayagraj, Bablu Tewari has been made SSP Agra and SP Sant Kabirnagar, Akash Tomar comes to Barabanki, he added. ASP Amroha, Brijesh Singh has been made SP of Sant Kabirnagar district, the spokesman added.