Centre mulling introduction of Phase III of government road scheme PMGSY

Published: 03rd July 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 10:16 AM

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, PMSGY

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre is considering the introduction of phase three of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) to widen the rural roads constructed under the first two phases of the programme.
“A proposal for rolling out of PMGSY-III for strengthening of rural roads primarily those connecting villages to gramin agricultural markets, higher secondary schools and hospitals is under consideration of the government,” Union Minister for Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday.

Under the first two phases, a total of 1.25 lakh km of rural roads were built across various villages in the country. Recently, the ministry had increased the ceiling from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 for foundation laying and the inauguration of roads. 

The move was undertaken with the aim of increasing the network under the first two phases of the PMGSY. “In rural areas, there is wear and tear of the roads due to the transport of agricultural equipment, which is usually heavy. Also, with the monsoon, the wear and tear is increased in rural areas. Hence, along with the widening of the roads already built, the third phase will be instrumental in the upkeep of already built roads,” a ministry official said.

TAGS
PMGSY Narendra Singh Tomar
Comments

