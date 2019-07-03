Drone seized near jail in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

Home Nation

The drone was seized on Tuesday evening and an investigation into the incident was underway, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Shakti Pathak said.

Published: 03rd July 2019 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 04:50 PM

By PTI

JAMMU: A drone, which was hovering over a high-security jail in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, has been seized after it crashed, officials said Wednesday.

Officials believe that the drone was one of the many being used to locate victims of the deadly road accident in Keshwan area of the district on Monday that left 35 persons dead and over a dozen others injured.

One of the drones was lost during the search and rescue operation due to a technical fault, and it is believed that the same drone was found near the jail complex, the officials said.

The communally sensitive Kishtwar district, which was declared terrorism-free over a decade ago, has been rattled by the killing of BJP state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar on November 1 last year, followed by the assassination of senior RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his security guard inside a health centre on April 9.

