Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter down globally, users in a fix

On Facebook, users reported that specific posts or photos did not appear, but that the page was loading.

Published: 03rd July 2019 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Millions of users worldwide, including in India, were left clueless on Wednesday evening when Facebook and its family of apps including WhatsApp and photo-sharing platform Instagram entered a global outage. Users also reported about glitches on Twitter.

"Everyone moved to twitter when Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp get down, including me!" tweeted one Indian user.

"Social media breakdown is the only thing that unites the world," said another user. Users faced specific problems rather than the entire app not working.

Millions of users had problems sending photos, videos and voice messages on WhatsApp in India. Only the text messages were being shared on the mobile messaging service.

At Instagram, people failed to upload photos in various parts of the world. Online outage tracker Down Detector logged several complaints from across the world including in India.

Facebook said in a statement that confirmed there is a problem with its apps, and it's "working as quickly as possible" to fix it.

WhatsApp Twitter facebook Technical Glitch
