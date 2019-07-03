Home Nation

HC declines to protect house for which BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya had `batted'

Vijayvargiya had attacked the official with a cricket bat in full public view when a municipal team arrived to pull the house down.

Published: 03rd July 2019 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

In this video grab, BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya is seen raising a cricket bat to assault a municipal official in Indore on Wednesday | PTI

By PTI

INDORE: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition seeking a stay on demolition of a house, which was in the news last week when local BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya assaulted a civic official.

Vijayvargiya had attacked the official with a cricket bat in full public view when a municipal team arrived to pull it down, citing its dilapidated condition as the reason.

The occupants were opposed to the demolition. The house is located in Ganji Compound here.

However, the high court directed the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) to provide within two days a temporary shelter elsewhere for the family living in the house.

READ HERE | 'Unacceptable, no matter whose son': PM Modi on Akash Vijayvargiya assaulting civic official

"The IMC's bid to dismantle the dilapidated house is in a larger interest so I will not intervene," Justice Rohit Arya was quoted as saying by the petitioner family's counsel Pushymitra Bhargava.

"Though the court did not pass stay order, it directed the IMC to provide a dwelling facility temporarily within two days. The family can live at the place for three months," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akash Vijayvargiya Kailash Vijayvargiya BJP
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp