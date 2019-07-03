'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress Bhagyashree's husband held in gambling racket case

By ANI

MUMBAI: 'Maine Pyar Kiya' fame actor Bhagyashree's husband Himalaya Dasani has been arrested in connection with a gambling racket, police said on Wednesday.

According to an official from Amboli police station, Dasani was arrested from his residence on Tuesday and he was produced before a local court. After the proceeding, the court granted bail to him.

"Amboli Police had recently busted a gambling racket, in which Dasani's involvement had come to light as his name cropped up during the interrogation of arrested accused," theofficial added.

Dasani is a producer and businessman, who had made his debut with "Payal" movie in 1992.