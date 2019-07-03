Home Nation

Medical Council Bill passed amid demands for reforms  

Bill will ensure transparency and accountability in medical education, says govt
 

Published: 03rd July 2019 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It was doctors’ day out in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday with members hailing from the medical fraternity cutting across party lines arguing for structural reforms in medical education in the country during the discussion on the National Medical Council Bill. The House later passed the Bill which proposes constituting a 12-member Governing Body in place of the Medical Council of India (MCI). 

BJP MP Dr Subhash Bhamre, an oncologist by profession, sought the government’s intervention in reforming medical education, while alleging that corruption in MCI has made the allocation of seats biased in favour of privately-run institutions. “I represent Dhule Parliamentary constituency. The private medical college there has been allocated 150 (MBBS) seats despite lacking in patients. In contrast, the government medical college was allocated just 50 seats despite being full of patients. In medical education, experience counts but corruption in MCI is perpetuating a situation where private institutions, without being able to give exposure to students, are sanctioned more seats,” said Bhamre.

Earlier, Union Minister for Health and Family welfare Dr Hash Vardhan, while introducing the Bill, said it was the need of the hour since the MCI’s functioning had lead to perception that it was full of corruption. He said the Bill would ensure transparency and accountability in medical education.

Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde made an emotional pitch against rising incidents of violence against doctors and expressed fear that the bridge course proposed under the Bill for traditional health practitioners would further lead to such incidents. He said foreign-educated doctors should be entrusted with rural postings. 

BJD’s Anubhav Mohanty asked why the government wanted bureaucrats in the governing body while YSR Congress MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar Singari said the MCI was an elected body but the proposed body would be nominated by the government. SP’s Azam Khan, who is the patron of a hospital in Rampur, suggested that the norms on faculty be relaxed while giving recognition to a medical college.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Medical Council Bill
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp