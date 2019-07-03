Mumbai rains | 2005 redux: Two dead after SUV gets stuck in Malad underpass

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a rerun of the 2005 Mumbai deluge, two men died stranded in an SUV in an underpass in Western Mumbai’s suburb of Malad. “Two men died inside a Scorpio car that got stuck in Malad subway on Monday night around 11.30 pm due to waterlogging. They have been identified as Irfan Khan (38) and Gulshad Shaikh (40),” said police officials at Malad police station.

They remained stranded in the car for more than eight hours. Due to heavy showers, their car got stuck in the subway and they could not come out. People later pulled the car out of the water and found the duo in an unconscious state, the official said.

The duo was admitted to a nearby hospital, where they died during treatment, police said. They said a case of accidental death has been registered. According to unconfirmed reports, the duo was returning home when they failed to judge the depth of the waterlogged underpass. The duo was locked inside as water entered the engine and jammed the automatic doors.

Flights disrupted

Services at the city airport were severely affected on Tuesday with airlines cancelling 203 flights due to rains and suspension of operations from the main runway due to the skidding of an aircraft Monday, airport officials said. Besides, another 350-odd flights were delayed.