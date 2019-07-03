Nonagenarian industrialist BK Birla passes away

By ANI

MUMBAI: Basant Kumar Birla, Chairman of the B K Birla Group of companies, died on Wednesday at the age of 98.

He was also the Chairman of B K Birla Institute of Engineering and Technology, Krishnarpan Charity Trust and about 25 other educational trusts and institutes. The Group companies include Century Textiles and Kesoram Industries.

Born on January 12, 1921, B K Birla was the youngest son of legendary Ghanshyam Das, father of Aditya Vikram -- who died in October 1995 -- and grandfather of Kumar Mangalam.

B K Birla is survived by his daughters Jayshree Mohta and Manjushree Khaitan. He was considered as the grand old man of the old economy who could confound the best of McKinseys.