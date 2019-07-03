Home Nation

Nonagenarian industrialist BK Birla passes away

B K Birla was chairman of B K Birla Group of companies, Krishnarpan Charity Trust and many other educational trusts and institutions.

Published: 03rd July 2019 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Industrialist B.K.Birla (Right) at a painting exhibition of painter Lalu Prasad Shaw (left). The Nonagerian industrialist passed away on Wednesday at the age of 98. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Basant Kumar Birla, Chairman of the B K Birla Group of companies, died on Wednesday at the age of 98.

He was also the Chairman of B K Birla Institute of Engineering and Technology, Krishnarpan Charity Trust and about 25 other educational trusts and institutes. The Group companies include Century Textiles and Kesoram Industries.

Born on January 12, 1921, B K Birla was the youngest son of legendary Ghanshyam Das, father of Aditya Vikram -- who died in October 1995 -- and grandfather of Kumar Mangalam.

B K Birla is survived by his daughters Jayshree Mohta and Manjushree Khaitan. He was considered as the grand old man of the old economy who could confound the best of McKinseys.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
B K BIrla B K Birla Group of companies B K Birla death
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp