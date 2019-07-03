Home Nation

Patna Diary

The prison department in Bihar has signed an agreement with the Art of Living (AOL) to teach yoga to 48,000 inmates lodged in the state’s 56 jails.

Published: 03rd July 2019 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh K Thakur
Express News Service

Yoga for inmates at 56 jails
The prison department in Bihar has signed an agreement with the Art of Living (AOL) to teach yoga to 48,000 inmates lodged in the state’s 56 jails. According to Jail IG Mithilesh Mishra, the initiative will start under the Prison SMART Programme. AOL will teach yoga free of cost to the inmates while the prison department will ensure spaces and other requirements for it. AOL sources said the exercise has already started in Buxar, Motihari, Patna, Siwan, Begusarai and Purnia jails.  

Lonely male zebra gets a partner 
A female zebra arrived at the Patna zoo to give company to a lonely male zebra. Official sources said that the female zebra is around five years old and has been brought under the exchange programme with Kolkata’s Alipore Zoo.

The lonely male zebra is a year older than her. The zebra was brought after giving a white tigress, six blackbucks and a pair of sambar deer to Kolkata from the Patna zoo. With the arrival of a female zebra, breeding of it species at the Patna zoo is expected soon.

Security main concern for Railway bosses 
Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Panday has directed railways’ chief security commissioners to identify vulnerable spots and installations and conduct mock-drills to be ready in case of terror attacks. He stressed the importance of working with all security agencies in the state and the Railways in tandem to curb crime.

The chief spokesperson of ECR, headquartered at Hajipur in Bihar, Rajesh Kumar said the DGP asked the officials to ensure adequate deployment of forces to tackle miscreants and Maoists. Chief security commissioners of RPF of ECR Ravindra Verma, AN Mishra of Eastern Railway and AK Srivastava of NF railways attended the meeting.

Banana cultivation goes hi-tech
Agro scientists working at the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) have come up with a new bio-formulation to save the G-9 variety of banana from premature wilting. In Bihar, banana cultivation is carried out in more than six districts, including Hajipur in Vaishali and Bhagalpur. The research named ICAR-FUSICONT will help farmers eliminate a plant disease called ‘Panama wilting’. The disease has damaged standing crops in Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Vaishali and Naugachia district in particular besides other parts of the state. Two ICAAR scientists, Dr S Rajan and Dr T Damodaran, were behind the research.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp