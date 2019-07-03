Home Nation

Plea challenging Fadnavis' election as Maharashtra CM: SC fixes final disposal on July 23

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said that it will list the plea for final disposal on July 23.

Published: 03rd July 2019 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday fixed for final disposal a plea challenging the election of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to the state assembly for alleged non-disclosure of pending criminal cases against him in the nomination papers.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said that it will list the plea for final disposal on July 23.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by one Satish Ukey seeking annulment of Fadnavis's election to the Maharashtra Assembly on the ground of alleged non-disclosure of all pending criminal cases against him.

Earlier, the apex court had issued a notice to the chief minister on an appeal by Ukey against a Bombay High Court order which had dismissed his plea challenging the election of Fadnavis.

The petitioner had alleged that Fadnavis, in his election affidavit filed in 2014, had failed to disclose the pendency of two criminal cases against him.

It was contended that the chief minister did not disclose the information as required of him under the election law and the non-disclosure of these two pending criminal cases was in violation of Section 125A of the Representation of People's Act of 1951 and constituted an offence in itself.

The two cases of alleged cheating and forgery were filed against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998 but charges were not framed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Supreme Court
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp