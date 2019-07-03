Home Nation

Retd army man Sanaullah failed to establish himself as Indian citizen: Government tells Rajya Sabha

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said this in a written reply to a question in the Upper House.

Karil War Veteran foreigner, Mohammed Sana Ullah

Retired honorary lieutenant Mohammed Sanaullah. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Retired Army man Mohammad Sanaullah was kept at a detention camp in Assam last month as he failed to furnish evidence before a foreigners tribunal in the state to establish that he is Indian by birth, the Rajya Sabha was informed Wednesday.

Sanaullah failed to furnish evidence before the tribunal to establish his linkage to his parentage on Indian soil prior to March 25, 1971, and also could not submit proof to establish that he is Indian by birth, the house was informed.

"The foreigners' tribunal observed that none of the documents and their content produced by Md. Sanaullah was proved by the authority concerned to establish the linkage about his citizenship.

"The foreigners' tribunal found that Md. Sanaullah failed to furnish the required evidence under Section 9 of the Foreigners Act, 1946, to establish his linkage to his parentage on Indian soil prior to March 25, 1971, and to submit any proof to establish the fact that he was an Indian citizen by birth," Reddy said.

The minister said a reference under the Foreigners Act about the nationality of Sanaullah, a resident of Boko in Assam's Kamrup Rural district, was made by the local police.

On receipt of the reference, a foreigners tribunal in the district issued a notice to Sanaullah and examined the documents and witnesses produced by him as per the procedure.

Pursuant to the decision of the tribunal, Sanaullah was kept in a detention camp.

The Gauhati High Court in its order dated June 7, 2019, has granted him interim bail, Reddy said.

Mohammad Sanaullah Assam NRC
