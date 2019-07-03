Home Nation

Second FIR against Azam Khan for remarks on Jaya Prada

During the Lok Sabha elections too, Khan was banned from campaigning for 72 hours by the Election Commission for his remarks against Jaya Prada.

Published: 03rd July 2019 02:52 PM

Jaya Prada

Jaya Prada. (File | EPS)

By ANI

RAMPUR: Another FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan for allegedly making derogatory remarks against BJP leader Jaya Prada.

On Monday, an FIR was filed against the SP leader by Akash Saxena, a supporter of Jaya Prada, at Civil Line police station. In the complaoint, Saxena alleged that Azam Khan made derogatory remarks about Jaya Prada at a ceremony of a local cricket tournament on June 29.

The FIR was registered under Section 294 (obscene acts) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 in the Information Technology Act. Besides Azam Khan, 10 other people were also named in the FIR.

The second complaint was registered against Khan at the Civil Line police station on Tuesday by Mustafa Hussain.

Azam Khan (Photo | PTI)

Sharing details regarding the second FIR, Vidya Kishore, Circle Officer, Rampur said, "At an event on June 30, he (Azam Khan) made some remarks against Jaya Prada. Mustafa Hussain filed a complaint against around seven people including Azam Khan and ST Hasan."

"Case registered under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The second FIR has been registered over an event which took place in Moradabad on June 30.

While addressing the event, Azam Khan allegedly used foul language against Jaya Prada.

During the Lok Sabha elections too, Khan was banned from campaigning for 72 hours by the Election Commission for his remarks against Jaya Prada.

Azam Khan won from Rampur Lok Sabha seat in the recently held polls. He defeated BJP' Jaya Prada from the seat.

