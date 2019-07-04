BJP membership drive: Cadres who add 25 new faces in party to be considered as 'active members' 

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The opposition Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh has geared-up to launch aggressive membership drive across the state with a theme — ‘Sarvsparshi BJP Sarv-vyapi BJP’ and declared that only those cadres will be considered as active members who ensure addition of 25 new faces in the party.

Ahead of the drive which is to be launched from July 6-the birth anniversary of the party ideology Shyamaprasad Mukherjee, the state BJP leaders held a review meeting at the party head office in Raipur to chalk out the action plan.

The party leaders stated the people have to be personally contacted for membership campaign which will continue July 11. Every party worker after giving a missed call has to mandatorily fill up the requisite form and secure a receipt along with the membership number. The old members will continue but they should focus on a target to add 20 per cent new members to the party-fold.

“People from across the communities and class should be approached during the campaign. The new member should feel a sense of belongingness to a family of the BJP. The efforts shouldn't be a mere formality but for a genuine cause. With the new membership drive the strength of our party will grow further”, said the BJP national vice president and former chief minister Raman Singh.