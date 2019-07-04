Central Armed Police Forces given service term parity with IPS officers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Acceding to the long-standing demands of Group A executive officers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the Union Cabinet in its meeting on Wednesday chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a proposal to give them parity in service conditions with Group A services (IAS & IPS).

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said the Cabinet approval would boost the country’s internal security.

The Cabinet has also given nod to extend benefit of non-functional financial upgradation to Group A executive cadre officers of the CAPFs, besides non-functional selection grade as well.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal for leasing out three airports — Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru — of the Airports Authority of India through Public Private Partnership to the highest bidder, Adani Enterprises, for operation, management and development for 50 years.

MSPs hiked

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affair approved a modest increase in minimum support prices (MSPs) for all kharif crops (2019-20). While the MSP for paddy has been increased by `65 per quintal to `1,815, jowar and ragi saw an increase of `120 and `253, respectively.