Class 4 boy dies of scorpion sting after school summons exorcist instead of doctor

The situation turned grave when the school principal and teachers preferred exorcising the poison rather than taking the child to the hospital. 

Published: 04th July 2019 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

scorpion

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A principal's superstition claimed the life of a class 4 student, who was stung by a scorpion in a primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi.

Instead of rushing the student to the nearest hospital, the principal, who was later sacked, first suggested turning to an exorcist to save the unlucky boy. 

The condition of Arun, a student of Class IV,  in village Veera under Mauranipur area of Jhansi turned grave soon after. 

He was then rushed to the community health centre in the village.

As the child was found to be critical, he was referred to the Jhansi Medical College where he lost his life during treatment. 

The school principal admitted his fault and was suspended by the district primary education officer Harvansh Kumar with immediate effect. 

Kumar ordered a probe into the incident and handed it over to zonal education officer of Mauranipur.

According to sources, the probe report mentioned that the principal was not present in the school when the incident happened. He handled the situation through messages.

“The absence of the principal proves that he neither tried contacting the parents nor arranged medical help with alacrity,” said Kumar.

After the incident, the primary education officer issued instructions to all the primary schools in the district to get the classrooms properly cleaned before the arrival of the students for the day. 

