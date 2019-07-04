Home Nation

Congress-BJP-AAP in war over renovation of Martyrs’ Well at Jallianwala Bagh

A political battle has broken out among the Congress, BJP and AAP over the renovation of the Martyrs’ Well at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar.

BJP MP Shwet Malik along with party workers during a visit to the Martyrs’ Well at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar.

BJP MP Shwet Malik along with party workers during a visit to the Martyrs’ Well at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A political battle has broken out between the Congress, BJP and AAP over the renovation of the Martyrs’ Well at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar. The kin of those who were killed on Baisakhi 1919 are also against the renovation.

Congress MP from Khadoor Sahib, Jasbir Singh Dimpa raised this issue in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as he expressed anguish over the damage to the historic well. Singh demanded that action should be taken against those who have damaged the well and the structure should be restored.

Amritsar (West) MLA and Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka, who is also the chairman of the Jallianwala Bagh Shaheed Sanman Committee, has filed a complaint with the police against the Ministry of Culture and the construction company in charge of the renovation process. He alleged that the well crumbled because of the way work was conducted.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also expressed concern. Deputy Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly, Saravjit Kaur Manuke and State Mahila Wing vice-president Jeevanjot Kaur said that the act of dismantling the historic memorial by splurging a whopping amount worth crores in the name of the renovation was condemnable and it reflected the sick mentality of the state and central governments towards monuments of historic importance.

